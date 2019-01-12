Man Utd vs PSG Live Stream: Watch the Champions League online this Tuesday

Man Utd are in action at Old Trafford tonight, where they’ll face Ligue 1 champions-in-waiting Paris Saint-Germain. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Man Utd vs PSG online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Remember when Man Utd were drawn against PSG back in December? It’s fair to say the majority of football fans didn’t give the Red Devils much of a chance. However, the two clubs’ circumstances have completely changed over the course of the past two months.

Read more: Eleven Sports

Man Utd have been in scintillating form since club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho at the helm, looking solid at the back and exciting up top. The Norwegian is yet to taste defeat as Man Utd manager, and has won 10 of the 11 games he’s taken charge of. What’s more, he loves making his mark on the Champions League.

Since topping a group that contained European giants Liverpool and Napoli, PSG haven’t exactly had the best of times. They’ve lost their first league game of the season, been dumped out of the French League Cup, and lost both Neymar and Edinson Cavani to injury,

Despite being one of the most exciting sides in Europe, it’s fair to say that a lot of football fans would like nothing more than to see PSG get dumped out of the Champions League at the group stage. Like Man City, their owners appear to be willing to spend however much money it takes to capture the big-eared cup, and it would be just a touch amusing to see them thwarted again.

Whoever you’ll be supporting, tonight’s game should be a cracker. And watching the big game couldn’t be easier – as long as you’ve got the right TV package.

BT Sport have exclusive rights to this encounter, meaning the match will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT and the game kicking off at 8pm. If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app.

Here are the quick-links you need to get started.

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

Failing that, we fear you’re out of luck. UEFA won a recent injunction against illegal online football streams, meaning that UK ISPs will be required to crack down on pirate Champions League and Europa League feeds. We wouldn’t recommend going down this route anyway, as not only does it fall foul of the law, but it can open you up to all kinds of malware and other digital nasties.

Read more: Best VPN

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Sign up to BT Sport today

Share your predictions for Man Utd vs PSG by tweeting us @TrustedReviews.