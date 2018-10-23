Man Utd vs Juventus Live Stream: Watch the Champions League online this Tuesday

Italian champions Juventus travel to Old Trafford this evening to face one-time Champions League rivals Man Utd. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Man Utd vs Juventus online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Red Devils legend Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the Theatre of Dreams tonight, where he’ll likely receive a warmer welcome than anyone currently associated with the club.

The Portuguese forward, who has been accused of − and has repeatedly denied − raping 34-year-old former teacher Kathryn Mayorga in Las Vegas in 2009, is idolised by Man Utd fans, and shares a close bond with them despite leaving the club for Real Madrid almost a decade ago. If he grabs a goal tonight, expect the celebrations to be muted.

The Bianconeri are yet to be beaten so far this season, but they dropped their first points at the weekend against Genoa. They’ll also have to cope without the influential Mario Mandzukic and Emre Can.

Ronaldo’s compatriot and former manager Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, has been under intense pressure throughout the early stages of the season, and his Man Utd side has been wildly unpredictable.

Performances and results have improved over recent weeks, but there’s still a huge question mark over the players’ loyalty to their coach, not least in the case of former Juventus man Paul Pogba.

There are intriguing storylines everywhere, and watching the big game couldn’t be easier – as long as you’ve got the right TV package.

BT Sport have exclusive rights to this encounter, meaning the match will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST and the game kicking off at 8pm. If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app.

Here are the quick-links you need to get started.

Failing that, we fear you’re out of luck. UEFA won a recent injunction against illegal online football streams, meaning that UK ISPs will be required to crack down on pirate Champions League and Europa League feeds. We wouldn’t recommend going down this route anyway, as not only does it fall foul of the law, but it can open you up to all kinds of malware and other digital nasties.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

