Man Utd vs Barcelona Live Stream: Watch the Champions League online

Two giants of the game, Man Utd and Barcelona, meet at Old Trafford tonight for the first leg of their Champions League quarter final tie. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Man Utd vs Barcelona online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

The last time these sides met in the Champions League was in the 2011 final at Wembley, when they were managed by Sir Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola, respectively. Seems a long time ago, doesn’t it. The Red Devils were dominated on that occasion, with Barcelona coming out 3-1 winners.

On paper, tonight’s game is a mismatch. A club that can regularly decide to leave Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho on the bench should have nothing to fear against a side that currently sits sixth in the Premier League, and has lost three of their last four games.

What’s more, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are in excellent form, even by their standards. I don’t imagine Phil Jones, Chris Smalling or Victor Lindelof had a particularly restful sleep last night.

And yet, you never know quite what to expect from Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s men. Few, if any, expected them to make it past Kylian Mbappe’s PSG in the last round, and here they are.

Barcelona are, of course, a different prospect entirely, but on their day Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial can inflict damage on anyone. And Barcelona’s defense isn’t the best, as La Liga strugglers Villarreal demonstrated so thrillingly just last week.

The first problem for Man Utd will be actually getting hold of the ball.

Whoever you’ll be supporting, tonight’s match will hopefully be a cracker. And watching the big game couldn’t be easier – as long as you’ve got the right TV package.

BT Sport have exclusive rights to this encounter, meaning the match will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST and the game kicking off at 8pm. You can also tune in in 4K through BT Sport 4K UHD.

If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

Failing that, we fear you’re out of luck. UEFA won a recent injunction against illegal online football streams, meaning that UK ISPs will be required to crack down on pirate Champions League and Europa League feeds. We wouldn’t recommend going down this route anyway, as not only does it fall foul of the law, but it can open you up to all kinds of malware and other digital nasties.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

