Man United vs Wolves Live Stream: Where to watch tonight’s FA Cup clash

Man United vs Wolves — Where and when to watch tonight’s FA Cup replay

Manchester United vs Wolves is tonight’s big match, with the two top-flight teams preparing to face off in an FA Cup third round replay. Here’s our guide to watching the Man United vs Wolves replay, on any device, wherever you are.

When the sides met at Molineux the game finished 0-0, with one Wolves ‘goal’ ruled out by VAR. A complete stalemate between the two sides left all-parties dissatisfied and added another game to an already busy January schedule.

The replay is an important game for both sides, with no other obvious routes to silverware this season. The winners of tonight’s fixture will face either Watford or Tranmere in the next round.

Man United vs Wolves kick-off time

The match gets underway at 7.45pm GMT, this evening. Manchester United are the hosts.

Man United vs Wolves TV channel

Man United vs Wolves will be broadcast by BT Sport. It will be available live to BT Sport customers on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Man United vs Wolves — Where to watch online

You can also live stream this FA Cup face-off, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you’re a BT customer but you’re away on holiday or business and worried that you might not be able to access BT Sport, a common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country. We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Man United vs Wolves match preview

On Saturday United defeated struggling Norwich 4-0 at Old Trafford, they’ll be hoping to produce a similarly high-scoring home performance tonight but Wolves are likely to present a much stiffer test than the canaries.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have continually impressed in the Premier League since promotion. Their largely Portuguese squad has pulled off numerous upsets and provided plenty of entertainment for Premier League fans.

However, of late the Wanderers have struggled, with no wins in their last four matches. Before that they beat Premier League Champions, Manchester City, 3-2 at Molineux. That shows just how unpredictable the team from the Black Country can be.

In terms of goals for and against, the two teams look evenly matched. Seventh place Wolves have scored 31 and conceded 28, while United, in fifth, have scored 36 and conceded 25. They’re not worlds apart and that showed in the stalemate first leg.

Both teams will hope for a better performance than the first leg at Molineux and fans certainly wouldn’t savour a similar re-run. Anthony Martial’s return to full fitness could help United to produce something more watchable and the form book favours the reds, but this is anyone’s game.

For fans of the FA Cup, it’s well worth tuning in on BT Sport to catch all the action this evening.

