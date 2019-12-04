Man United vs Tottenham − How to tune in on Amazon Prime Video

Quick, somebody hide Luke Shaw! Jose Mourinho’s back at Old Trafford, and he’s desperate to make United’s fans miserable again. Our guide explains all you need to know to watch Man United vs Tottenham this evening, including full live stream details. And best of all, there’s a way to tune in for free.

Man United vs Tottenham kick-off time

Kick-off is set for 7:30pm GMT.

Man United vs Tottenham live stream

Amazon has exclusive rights to Man United vs Tottenham, and you’ll be able to live stream the game through Prime Video.

If you’re not familiar with Prime Video, it’s a streaming platform that’s essentially Amazon’s equivalent of Netflix. You need to be an Amazon Prime member to access Prime Video, and a subscription costs either £7.99 per month or £79 per year.

However, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial of Prime, and if you’re eligible for it, you can watch Man United vs Tottenham for free.

Just follow this link to go straight to the match − the build-up starts at 6:30pm.

Amazon will also be showing the following games on Prime Video tonight:

Chelsea vs Aston Villa (7:30pm kick-off, coverage from 6:30pm)

Leicester vs Watford (7:30pm kick-off, coverage from 6:30pm)

Southampton vs Norwich (7:30pm kick-off, coverage from 6:30pm)

Wolves vs West Ham (7:30pm kick-off, coverage from 6:30pm)

Liverpool vs Everton (4K HDR, 8:15pm kick-off, coverage from 6:30pm)

Prime Video actually lets you multi-screen, so you can watch up to three different games at the same time. Follow this link for more details.

Alternatively, you could tune into tonight’s Amazon Goals Centre, which will show you every goal from all of tonight’s matches, as well as other key moments like red cards, chances and, presumably, the latest and greatest VAR controversies.

How to watch Man United vs Tottenham on TV

You can watch Man United vs Tottenham on a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Depending on what type of device you’re using, all you need to do to tune in is fire up the Prime Video app or visit the Prime Video site, and find the game in the listings.

If you want to watch the match on your TV but don’t own a compatible smart TV, you’ll need to get your hands on some additional hardware.

You can instead cast Prime Video to your TV from your phone, tablet or laptop, or go via an Amazon streaming device like a Fire TV Stick, or a set top box, games console or Blu-ray player.

If you’re abroad at the moment, and worried that you might not be able to watch Man United vs Tottenham where you are, a common workaround is to use a VPN. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Man United vs Tottenham − Match preview

Tottenham were 14th just a week and a half ago, but they come into tonight’s clash in sixth place, having rocketed up the table with two victories on the bounce. The Special One is back!

Okay, West Ham and Bournemouth have two of the worst recent records in the league right now, and it wouldn’t be too fanciful to suggest that Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs, despite their rough start to the season, would have been perfectly capable of beating them too.

Man United, meanwhile, are stuck in 10th, but they could rise all the way up to fifth with a win tonight. We all know what’s going on at Old Trafford, but since Poch’s sacking the speculation around Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s future has got, well, interesting again.

Stand by the Norwegian club legend even though things are still going really badly, or go after the proven elite manager they’ve wanted for ages, who’s suddenly become available? A Tottenham win tonight will surely provoke some sort of a reaction from the United hierarchy.

