Man United vs Man City — Where and when to watch this evening’s Manchester derby

Manchester United host cross-town rivals Manchester City tonight in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to watch the Man United vs Man City game on any device, wherever you are.

City have fallen so far behind league leaders, Liverpool, that Pep Guardiola was forced to admit their title hopes are pretty much dead in the water. That makes tonight’s League Cup showdown all the more important, as both sides hunt for a trophy.

Man United vs Man City kick-off time

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT this evening, at Old Trafford.

Man United vs Man City TV channel

The game is being broadcast by Sky Sports and will be available on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can watch the game with a Now TV Sports day pass.

Now TV Sky Sports Pass Deal 1 Week Now TV Sports Pass If you want to catch this weekend's action, there's only one way to do it – with this fantastic offer from Now TV, getting you a full week of sporting goodness for just shy of £15. You can't say fairer than that.

How to live stream Man United vs Man City − even if you’re not in the UK

Sky customers can stream the game via the Sky Go app. Simply download the app and sign in with your Sky ID.

If you aren’t sure if you can access Sky Go in your country, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN. We’ve got a guide to the best VPNs to help you out. VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and allow you to appear as if you are in a different country.

Here are three of the best VPNs for streaming:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

Man United vs Man City match preview

Just last month Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United beat City at the Etihad Stadium. A Marcus Rashford penalty, awarded by VAR, put the reds in front before Anthony Martial twisted and turned past the City defence to bag a second.

Nicolas Otamendi scored from a corner to put the pressure on United but the reds held on and took all three points.

This time around United are looking particularly fragile. They struggled in a 0-0 draw with wolves at the weekend, registering no shots on target, and were handily beaten by Arsenal last Wednesday. The game finished 2-0 at The Emirates.

The squad have been hit hard by illness and injury, with Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay all doubts for this evening’s game. The United manager said he was unsure as to exactly who would be available, in his news conference yesterday.

Manchester City meanwhile, are coming into this game off the back of three straight wins. That said, the blues are not at the top of their game in terms of consistency, as the league table, and the growing gap between City and the top spot, shows us.

Both Manchester teams aren’t currently on track to meet their goals for the season, but the derby always stokes up enthusiasm in players and fans alike. While the Carabao Cup isn’t necessarily the most important cup competition for either team to worry about, it is a chance to bag some silverware. After all, there may not be too many chances this season to bring trophies back to Manchester.

In terms of team selection, United are notably limited, with many absentees. The on-going questions surrounding Paul Pogba continue to encourage transfer speculation also, as have the team’s poor performances. James Maddison and Raul Jimenez have been among the names consistently linked with United since the January window opened.

If Harry Maguire is unavailable, as has been suggested, this could mean a return to the starting 11 for Phil Jones. The centre back has been a rare feature in Manchester United’s season so far.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Otamendi will once again be available for the blues, having returned from injury. Guardiola remained vague about who will feature in the semi-final though.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…