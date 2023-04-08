Man United vs Everton Live Stream: How to watch and listen for free

How to watch Man United vs Everton: The weekend’s first Premier League game is at Old Trafford. Here’s how to watch United vs Everton on TV and stream online.

Saturday’s action gets underway with relegation threatened Everton desperately seeking points that would undermine Man United’s chase for Champions League football next season.

The Toffees earned a crucial home point against Spurs on Monday night, but their away from is dreadfully poor and United are strong favourites to pick up three more points as they seek to cement a top four position.

United haven’t exactly been in the best of form since they were drubbed 7-0 by Liverpool, but have continued to pick up vital points in the league and progress in Europe and in the FA Cup. It’s been an excellent first season in charge for Erik ten Hag and the future looks bright for Manchester United once again.

Everton? Well, their very future may depend on the next nice games. Such is the club’s precarious financial position, with ongoing investigations into possible financial fair play breaches, relegation could threaten the Merseyside club’s status as a going concern.

However, where there’s survival specialist Sean Dyche, there’s hope. Everton probably need around 10-15 points from those final games to maintain their Premier League status.

Here’s how to watch Man United vs Everton the weekend’s first league game, on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man United vs Everton kick-off time

Man United vs Everton will kick-off at 12:30pm time on Saturday April 8. The game is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Everton once had a woeful record at Old Trafford, but in the years since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement they’ve picked up plenty of points at the self-proclaimed Theatre of Dreams. What they’d give for an upset on Saturday morning…

How to watch Man United vs Everton live on television and online?

BT Sport has the rights to this one and you can join the coverage from 11:30am UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Man United vs Everton for free

If you don’t feel like forking out for BT Sport, you can go old school and listen to the game on the radio for free. Talksport has the rights to this one. You can listen to Man United vs Everton commentary here.

