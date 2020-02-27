It’s the second leg of Man United vs Brugge tonight, after the two clubs battled to a 1-1 stalemate in Bruges last week. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to stream or watch the game live tonight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side are almost back to full strength, with Scott McTominay returning to the squad following an injury. However, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba remain sidelined.

Man United vs Brugge kick-off time

The game gets underway at 8pm GMT, UK time. For US-based viewers, that’s 3pm Eastern Time or 12pm Pacific Time.

How to watch or live stream Man United vs Brugge from the UK, on any device

The match will be live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, for subscribers. Currently BT is offering a no-contract deal − subscribers can watch all the sport on BT for £25 a month.

If you’re a BT subscriber, but you won’t be in when the match is on, you can watch the game on-the-go on the BT Sport app. Make sure to sign up for the app ahead of time though, if you haven’t already, as there can be a delay in the sign-up process.

How to stream the game from anywhere

If you aren’t sure if you can access BT Sport where you are, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN. That’s because access to normal coverage might be geo-blocked – that is, you are prevented from watching outside your home country, usually due to rights reasons.

VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and enable you to appear as if you are watching from your home country, so they are useful for much more than entertainment.

We’ve tested 18 of the most reliable VPNs – see our guide to the best VPNs to help you out. Or you can find out more about the top 4 in our comparison table below.

We’ve found three good VPN deals which should get you started, which we’ve featured below. In our testing these have usually provided good value VPN access for a wide range of services. Or scroll down for our pick of the top 4 in our VPN tests.

Man United vs Brugge match preview

Solskjaer bemoaned a “sloppy” first leg performance from his team. Anthony Martial capitalised on a mistake to score an eye-opening individual goal but otherwise United looked toothless.

The reds received good news in the run-up to tonight’s game though, as Brugge’s star man, Dennis, is out with an injury he suffered in a league clash on Saturday. He scored Brugge’s goal in the first leg and looked a threat against United’s make-shift back three.

Brugge have never won a match in England and losing their star man won’t help the team reverse that damning statistic. Despite a lacklustre first leg performance, Solskjaer’s reds will take confidence from a 3-0 win over Watford at the weekend and, altogether, United are heavy favourites.

If there’s one thing Manchester United fans have grown used to this season though, it’s inconsistency. Brugge will be fully aware that a good attacking performance could unpick their Premier League opposition.

The English side are expected to win and to progress in the competition, but an upset is far from impossible. It’s well worth tuning in tonight on BT Sport.

