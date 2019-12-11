Stream Dinamo Zagreb vs Man City: How to watch the UEFA Champions League on TV or online

Dinamo Zagreb vs City: Man City have been rocked by several disappointing recent results including notable losses to Manchester United and Liverpool. Tonight, they’re looking to turn things around. They face Dinamo Zagreb as heavy favourites. Here’s how you can watch the game, on any device, wherever you are.

19-year-old Phil Foden is likely to make an appearance. The young starlet’s development has been closely monitored by everyone at Manchester City and this low stakes game is another opportunity for him to shine.

City manager, Pep Guardiola, attempted to take the pressure off his players this week and re-focus them on the task in hand. He told the BBC “We are not thinking of winning the Champions League, I am not thinking about how many points we need or how many points they have to drop. We are trying to win games, to win the next one.”

Dinamo Zagreb vs City Kick-Off — What time does the match start?

The match gets started pretty early, kick-off is at 5.55pm GMT, so don’t get caught out!

Dinamo Zagreb vs City TV Channel — What UK TV channel is the game on?

BT Sport has the broadcast rights to the whole UEFA Champions League tournament. Tonight, this fixture will be available on BT Sport 3.

Stream Dinamo Zagreb vs City: How to watch the game online on any device

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you’re a BT customer but you’re away on holiday or business and worried that you might not be able to access BT Sport, a common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country. We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

Dinamo Zagreb vs City Match Preview

Dinamo Zagreb sit top of the Hrvatski Telekom Prva Liga, Croatia’s top division. Back in October, in their second group stage match, City dispatched Zagreb 2-0 at the Etihad. However, this time around there are high stakes for the Croatians, and no stakes for City. If Dinamo Zagreb win tonight, against a wounded Manchester City side, and Shakhtar Donetsk fail to beat Atalanta, then Zagreb could qualify for the knockout stage.

Despite City’s poor form, there’s very little to suggest that Dinamo Zagreb can spring that upset. In their last group stage match, at the end of November, they lost out to Atalanta. Before that ten-man Zagreb struggled to a 3-3 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk. The results speak for themselves and, while City have lost key games of late too, their quality should see them win the day.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…