Man City vs Man United: tonight’s all-Manchester Carabao Cup semi-final is an attention grabbing fixture, but United have a mountain to climb if they are to find a way to the final.

After the first leg at Old Trafford, Ole’s reds are 3-1 down on aggregate. City comfortably overcame their cross-town rivals in that fixture and United would need a huge turnaround tonight to progress. United’s scorer in the first leg, Marcus Rashford, is still unavailable following a back injury and is a huge miss for the team.

Last night Aston Villa triumphed 2-1 against Leicester City in the second leg of the other semi final. A 93rd minute goal, scored by Trezeguet, saw Dean Smith’s men go through with a 3-2 lead on aggregate. They’ll have both eyes on tonight’s match in anticipation of the final, on March 1.

Man City vs Man United kick-off time

The game kicks off at the Etihad at 7:45pm GMT. That’s 2:45pm Eastern Time and 11:45pm Pacific Time.

How to watch or live stream Man City vs Man United from the UK

Sky has the broadcasting rights for the game. This fixture will be available on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Sky customers can also tune in on the Sky Go app. Simply sign in with your Sky ID.

If you’re not a Sky TV customer you can still catch the action. Sign up for a Now TV Sky Sports day pass.

How to watch Man City vs Man United wherever you are

If you aren’t sure if you can access Sky Go or Sky Sports in your country, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN. That’s because access to normal coverage might be geo-blocked – that is, you are prevented from watching outside your home country, usually due to rights reasons.

VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and enable you to appear as if you are watching from your home country, so they are useful for much more than entertainment.

Man City vs Man United match preview

Marcus Rashford, out with his aforementioned back injury, is not the only key player missing for United this evening − Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are also out of action. McTominay and Rashford have been central in some of United’s best performances and overcoming Manchester City tonight without them is a huge ask.

Rashford’s 70th minute goal in the first leg has given United the slightest glimmer of hope, but with such limited attacking options it’s hard to see the red side of Manchester being able to overturn the odds. The pressure will likely fall on the shoulders of French international, Anthony Martial, who has netted 8 league goals this season, making him the club’s second most prolific scorer.

Equally youngster, Mason Greenwood, may be the source of any potential United comeback. Fresh out of United’s youth setup, his career is in its infancy, but the striker has already shown he has what it takes to find the net under pressure in the Premier League.

City have not been at their most consistent this season and United fans may take a glimmer of hope from some of their recent results. The Reds won away at The Etihad in the league just last month − strikes from Martial and Rashford saw them take a 2-1 win over their rivals.

Tonight could be an uphill battle for Manchester United, but hopefully the match will be a compelling watch for fans. It’s well worth tuning in on Sky television, Sky Go, or Now TV.

