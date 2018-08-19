Man City vs Lyon Live Stream: Watch the Champions League online this Wednesday

Lyon travel to the Etihad Stadium tonight to face reigning Premier League champions Man City. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Man City vs Lyon online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Can money buy you the Champions League? Almost certainly. But the Sky Blues haven’t experienced a great deal of joy in the competition since their 2008 takeover by the Abu Dhabi United Group.

Pep Guardiola’s side was arguably the best in the world last season, yet City were dumped out of Europe’s elite competition by north-west rivals Liverpool, who dominated them over two legs.

They were expected to cruise through to this season’s knockout stages long before they were handed a favourable draw, and tougher tests will surely lie much further ahead.

That said, City haven’t really hit top gear so far this season, largely thanks to the loss of star man Kevin De Bruyne to injury. However, Leroy Sane, David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez aren’t exactly the worst supporting cast in the world.

Lyon, meanwhile, will be keen to show that Ligue 1 isn’t completely irrelevant. They’ve had a poor start to the season though, and will need to get their act together sharpish to stand a chance of getting anything out of tonight’s game.

Watching the game couldn’t be easier – as long as you’ve got the right TV package.

BT Sport have exclusive rights to this encounter, meaning the match will be shown on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7:15pm BST and the game kicking off at 8pm. If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app.

Here are the quick-links you need to get started.

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

Failing that, we fear you’re out of luck. UEFA won a recent injunction against illegal online football streams, meaning that UK ISPs will be required to crack down on pirate Champions League and Europa League feeds. We wouldn’t recommend going down this route anyway, as not only does it fall foul of the law, but it can open you up to all kinds of malware and other digital nasties.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

