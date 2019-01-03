Man City vs Liverpool Live Stream: Watch the Premier League online

Man City vs Liverpool Live Stream: How to watch the Premier League game online

It’s only January, but the game that could make or break the Premier League title race is already upon us. It’s fun to get carried away. Liverpool are in action at the Etihad Stadium tonight, where they’ll face a Man City team that has lost a lot of ground in recent weeks. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Man City vs Liverpool online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Is this really Liverpool’s year? Having seen their closest rivals Man City fall to three unexpected − and highly entertaining − defeats in December as the Reds picked up victory after victory after victory, it’s tough to come to any other conclusion.

Ahead of tonight’s clash, seven points separate Jürgen Klopp’s team from Pep Guardiola’s, but City could cut that gap to four with victory, and seriously crank up the pressure on the Merseysiders in the process. If the Sky Blues lose, Liverpool will pull nine points clear of second-placed Tottenham.

Man City and Liverpool have been two of the most watchable sides in Europe for the past couple of years, and the ball hit the back of the net 18 times over the course of their four clashes last season. Liverpool came out on top on three of those occasions.

However, their meeting at Anfield earlier this season turned out to be a very forgettable 0-0 draw, with Riyad Mahrez skying a penalty at the death. There’s a huge amount riding on tonight’s game, and hopefully the sheer weight of the occasion doesn’t crush the quality out of the game.

Whichever side you’re on, Man City vs Liverpool is the pick of this week’s Premier League fixtures. Streaming the game could barely be easier, if you’ve got the right package. Here’s how to do it.

Man City vs Liverpool Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday, January 3, and the match will be shown on TV on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. The build-up starts at 7pm.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be a very entertaining affair.

