Man City vs Leicester Live Stream: Watch the Premier League online

Man City vs Leicester: Where to live stream the Premier League this Monday

In-form Leicester head up north to Manchester this evening to face a Man City side that’s within touching distance of the Premier League title. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to watch Man City vs Leicester online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

The Foxes beat Pep Guardiola’s men in the return fixture on Boxing Day, thanks to a thunderbolt from Ricardo Pereira, and they’ve looked extremely impressive under new manager Brendan Rodgers − a man many think will want to do a favour for City’s title rivals, Liverpool. After their win at the weekend, Wolves have all but secured seventh place (which could provide a route to the Europa League), but a victory today will keep Leicester’s slim hopes alive.

With just one games left after tonight, Man City are still in the driving seat in the race for the title, despite being far below their best in recent weeks. The Sky Blues managed to squeak past Burnley and Tottenham in April but, as we all know, Leicester love an upset.

City’s backline looked uncomfortable at times at Burnley last weekend, and should be tested further by the likes of Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Jamie Vardy, who tore Arsenal apart last weekend. However, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane are capable of outscoring anybody.

Whichever side you’re on, it’s a huge game, and streaming it could barely be easier. Here’s how to do it.

Man City vs Leicester Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8pm BST on Monday, May 6, and the match will be shown on TV on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. The build-up starts at 7pm.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be an thrilling affair.

