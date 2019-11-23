Where to watch Man City vs Chelsea this evening – on TV and online

Man City vs Chelsea − Where and when to watch this afternoon’s Premier League clash

Frank Lampard’s doing a decent job, isn’t he? Chelsea are in action at the Etihad this evening, and they come into the fixture one point ahead of Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions. Our guide explains all you need to know to watch Man City vs Chelsea this evening, including full live stream details.

Man City vs Chelsea kick-off time

The big game is set to kick off at 5:30pm GMT.

Man City vs Chelsea TV channel

Sky Sports has exclusive rights to this encounter, and the match will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 5pm.

How to live stream Man City vs Chelsea − even if you’re not in the UK

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it by buying a Now TV pass from £9.99. If you haven’t yet signed up for Sky Sports or Now TV, note that it can take a little while for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

Worried that you might not be able to access Sky Go where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs for streaming is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. We’ve also rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

Man City vs Chelsea − Match preview

Before the season started, did anyone expect Chelsea to even be in touching distance of Man City at this point of the campaign? Lampard is doing a far better job than many anticipated and, with the club currently operating under a transfer ban, he’s working wonders with the Blues’ youngsters.

Who knew Chelsea could ever be − dare I say it? − likeable?

City aren’t exactly doing badly, but there’s no getting around the fact that being nine points behind the leaders with just 12 games played, despite having unrivalled spending power and Pep Guardiola in charge of arguably the strongest squad in world football, represents underachievement.

Back in August, Man City managed to avoid a transfer ban despite breaching similar rules to Chelsea. Guardiola’s club instead got off with a £314,500 fine.

Hopefully today’s game is a bit more exciting than the 6-0 we got at the Etihad last season.

