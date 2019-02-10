Man City vs Chelsea Live Stream: Watch the Premier League online this Sunday

Chelsea travel to the Etihad Stadium this afternoon to face a Man City side seeking to leapfrog Liverpool and once again hit the Premier League summit. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Man City vs Chelsea online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

City have hauled in Liverpool’s 7 point lead at the top of the Premier League after the Reds recent stutters, but will face a firm test against a Chelsea team that inflicted their first defeat of the season back in December.

That prompted a mid-season blip for the reigning champions, which also saw surprise defeats against Crystal Palace, Leicester and, most recently, Newcastle.

Related: Best VPN 2019

After a solid start under boss Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea have struggled over the last couple of months. However, since the Blues’ last game on February 2, City have played twice, giving the visitors a major advantage heading into Sunday’s clash.

Man City vs Chelsea Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:00pm GMT on Sunday, February 10, and the match will be shown on TV on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. The build-up starts around 3:30pm, at the completion of the Tottenham vs Leicester game.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be an extremely entertaining affair.