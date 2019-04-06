Brighton will do battle with the juggernaut that is Man City at Wembley Stadium this evening, with a place in this season’s FA Cup final at stake. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Man City vs Brighton online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time, plus all you need to know to tune in in the highest possible quality.

We all know who the favourites are. Man City boast what is arguably the best squad in world football, and they’re expected to cruise their way to the final.

However, despite coming into today’s game off the back of seven victories in a row, Pep Guardiola’s men haven’t really been at their free-flowing best over recent weeks. Swansea would be facing Brighton today if it wasn’t for two very poor refereeing decisions in the previous round. Both decisions went Man City’s way and led directly to goals.

That Sergio Aguero’s penalty went in after hitting the post and then bouncing off the studs of Swansea keeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt was the cherry on top.

But Chris Hughton’s side should take heart from the Swans’ performance. The Seagulls, who got their own enormous slice of luck against Millwall in the last round, have plenty of firepower in the likes of Glenn Murray, Pascal Groß, Anthony Knockaert and Florin Andone.

Their main problem will be getting hold of the ball.

Man City vs Brighton Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

Watching the big game couldn’t be easier. It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 5.10pm BST and kick-off scheduled for 5.30pm.

As well as catching the action on TV though, you can also tune in through BBC iPlayer − our recommended method − or BBC Sport, which you can access on your phone, tablet or laptop. So why are we recommending going down the iPlayer route? This way, you’ll be able to tune in in glorious 4K HDR.

Simply put, the picture will look way better (more details here).

There are, however, a few things you need to be aware of. First and foremost, you need a compatible 4K HDR TV. This BBC iPlayer help page has a list of compatible models. You also need a reliable internet connection. Hard-wired Ethernet is a better bet than Wi-Fi, but either way the BBC recommends at least 20Mbps.

You’ll need to be on the ball though – only “tens of thousands” of people will be able to tune into the BBC’s 4K HDR stream at time. So remotes at the ready, or you might miss out.

Better still, the BBC says you don’t even need a 4K HDR TV to see the benefits of its latest 4K HDR trial. Here’s why. And here are the quick-links you need to get started.

All that’s left do do is order in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be an excellent game.

