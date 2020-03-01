The Carabao Cup will be decided this afternoon, with Man City set to battle Aston Villa at Wembley. The two clubs are at opposite ends of the league table but face-off on equal terms today, with both sides hungry for some silverware. Our guide tells you how to tune in to Man City vs Aston Villa on any device, wherever you are.

Man City vs Aston Villa kick-off time

For UK viewers , the game gets underway at 4:30pm GMT.

, the game gets underway at 4:30pm GMT. For US viewers, the game starts at 11:30am ET. That’s 8:30am PT.

How to Man City vs Aston Villa in the UK

UK viewers can tune in on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main event and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can get a Now TV Sky Sports pass to watch the game.

How to stream the game from anywhere

If you aren’t sure if you can access Sky Sports or Sky Go where you are, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN. That’s because access to normal coverage might be geo-blocked – this means you’re prevented from watching outside your home country, generally due to rights reasons.

VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data, making it appear as if you are watching from your home country, making them useful for much more than entertainment.

We’ve tested 18 of the most reliable VPNs – see our guide to the best VPNs if you need help deciding, or find out more about the top 4 in our comparison table below.

Compare our top 4 recommended VPNs

Man City vs Aston Villa match preview

Villa edged past Leicester City to make it into the final, with Dean Smith’s men taking a 3-2 aggregate win over two legs.

Manchester City won convincingly at Old Trafford before losing the second leg at the Etihad 1-0 to Manchester United. They went through with the same 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

City are favourites going into the final and Pep’s blues will attach more importance to the trophy than they might if they were still in contention to lift the Premier League trophy. As it is, the domestic cups and the Champions League are City’s focus.

They’ll have to watch out for Villa’s star man, Jack Grealish. The midfielder has shown his ability to change games for his boyhood club throughout the season and will hope to take a central role on Sunday.

Villa will need a change of fortunes though, the midlands club comes into the final on the back of three straight defeats at the hands of Southampton, Spurs and Bournemouth.

Conversely, Manchester City beat Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek and beat Leicester, West Ham and Spurs in the three league games before that. They’re heavy favourites this weekend and it’s easy to see why.

