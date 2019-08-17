Man City vs Tottenham: Time, TV channel and live stream details

Man City and Tottenham face off at the Etihad Stadium this evening, and if tonight’s game is even one tenth as entertaining as the truly remarkable second leg of last season’s Champions League quarter-final, we’ll be in for a treat. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Man City vs Tottenham this evening, including full live stream details.

The Liliywhites famously made it through on away goals on that occasion, after a last-gasp Raheem Sterling goal was belatedly ruled out for offside amid wild City celebrations. It was an all-time classic game of football, and the late drama means it’s easy to forget that four goals were scored in the first 11 minutes.

Both teams looked impressive in pre-season and got off to a winning start in the Premier League last weekend. Whichever side you’re on, this could be a really entertaining game − and you can either watch it on TV or stream it. Here are the details.

Man City vs Tottenham: TV channel, kick-off time and live stream details

Sky Sports has exclusive rights to this encounter, and the match will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 5pm BST and the game kicking off at 5:30pm.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a Now TV pass from just £8.99. Here are some handy links to get you started:

Worried that you might not be able to live stream Sky Go where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs for streaming is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. We’ve also rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. BullGuard Internet Security Keeping you safe on the internet for the next three years, signing up to Bullguard VPN's three-year package right now will also save you a swift 50% for your troubles.

If you haven’t yet signed up for Sky Sports or Now TV, note that it can take a little while for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Best Now TV Sky Sports Deal Now TV – 9 Months of Sky Sports How would you like like to save nearly a third off your Sky Sports subscription? Stream football, rugby and cricket to your hearts content, all while pocketing a swift £110 for your troubles.

