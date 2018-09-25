Making a Murderer Part 2 hits Netflix on October 19

When debating the ‘Mount Rushmore’ of Netflix series, the hit documentary Making A Murderer wouldn’t be out of place alongside landmark shows like House of Cards, Stranger Things and Narcos – both in terms of quality and importance to the streaming giant’s rapid growth.

Now we know when the thrilling series, which turned us binge-watching couch potatoes into criminal defence lawyers and forensic experts overnight, will have its opportunity to cement that legacy.

Making A Murderer Part 2 will drop on Friday October 19, Netflix has announced. The second series of the true-crime documentary series will include ten new episodes. Naturally, all of them will be dumped on Netflix in one go.

The series will chart the appeal process of convicted murderer Steven Avery, who’s guilty verdict sparked so much conjecture among viewers when the documentary series first aired in 2016. It’ll also pick up the story of the nephew Brendan Dassey, who has seen its conviction overturned and reinstated since the release of the first season.

Related: Netflix vs Amazon Prime

“Steven and Brendan, their families and their legal and investigative teams have once again graciously granted us access, giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice,” filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos said (via Hollywood Reporter).

“Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit. We are thrilled to be able to share this new phase of the journey with viewers.”

Given Stranger Things Season 3 won’t arrive until 2019, later than last year’s October release, MaMP2 should tide Netflix subscribers over for a little while.

Do you think Part 2 will shed more doubt on the convictions of Avery and Massey? Will you be tuning in on October 19? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.