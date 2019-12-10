Major PlayStation exclusive coming to Xbox as soon as 2021

In terms of quality, MLB The Show is pretty much the FIFA or Madden of baseball games, but Xbox, Switch and PC gamers seeking to hit the big leagues strike out every year.

However, today Major League Baseball that the first-party Sony exclusive game is going multi-platform for the first time with additional console platform releases coming as early as 2021.

Details of those consoles will be announced at a later date, but this is potentially great news for Xbox gamers who’ve been shut out of the best baseball game around for years.

Given the release won’t come until 2021 at the earliest, it does mean we’re probably looking at the next-gen Project Scarlett console (maybe consoles) before the potential Xbox version arrives.

In a press release confirming the multi-year extension of Sony’s license with MLB and the MLB Players Association, it was confirmed Sony San Diego will continue to develop the game.

The confirmation of a release on multiple consoles could simply be MLB wishing to negotiate a wider release for its flagship licensed game. However, it’s also a sign that wider changes are afoot within the gaming industry that will be less defined by which machine you’re using to play the games.

Microsoft especially is moving towards ubiquity with its xCloud gaming platform which will make it possible to play AAA Xbox games on a number of connected devices. Sony isn’t quite as invested in cloud streaming at the moment, but does have the PlayStation Now streaming service which offers access to a library of PS3 and PS4 games for a monthly fee.

How important this will become is the next-generation of consoles remains to be seen, but it’s certainly something to keep an eye on.

Sony had previously been resistant to allowing cross-platform multiplayer until this year, so the company opening up an exclusive game it makes in a first-party studio is a major landmark.

