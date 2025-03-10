Apple plans ‘dramatic’ iPhone, iPad and Mac software revamp for WWDC

Apple is planning on a “dramatic overhaul” of its major operating systems this year, according to a new Bloomberg report.

New reporting says Apple is planning huge design changes to the software that powers the best iPhones, iPads, and Mac models.

According to Mark Gurman, the iOS 19 updates planned this year will be the “biggest revamp since iOS 7” twelve years ago, while macOS 16 will be the “most significant” desktop upgrade in five years.

Gurman reckons the “style of icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons,” will be revamped with the visionOS software powering the Apple Vision Pro headset considered the inspiration. It’ll be a fundamental change, Gurman says, that will make the experience more consistent across Apple’s device categories.

“The revamp — due later this year — will fundamentally change the look of the operating systems and make Apple’s various software platforms more consistent, according to people familiar with the effort,” the report says.

The report is light on details, but Gurman says the changes “go well beyond a new design language and aesthetic tweaks.”

We’re around three months away from seeing those reported changes. Apple always previews its software updates for the year at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June and we certainly don’t expect that to change in 2025.