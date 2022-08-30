 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Major hints dropped for Apple AR headset name

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

We appear to have received a major hint as to the name of the forthcoming Apple AR and VR headset, courtesy of a batch of trademark applications.

As spotted by Bloomberg reporter and reliable Apple tipster Mark Gurman, a number of trademark filings suggest that Apple is looking focus in on the word ‘Reality’ with its next major product category.

‘Reality One,’ ‘Reality Pro’ and ‘Reality Processor’ have all been spotted in applications filed in a number of countries, including the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica and Uruguay.

Apple itself isn’t directly associated with these trademark filings, with a company called Immersive Health Solutions LLC registering the trademarks. That’s not unusual, however, with the secretive tech giant routinely uses law firms and shell corporations to perform such procedural work on its behalf.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that Apple is planning to lead with the Reality branding. Back in May, another trademark filing revealed the RealityOS name, hinting at the name of its mixed reality platform.

Indeed, the company that registered that RealityOS name, Corporation Trust Co., is the same company that in turn registered Immersive Health Solutions LLC. This is Apple’s work, plain and not-so-simple.

Given the timing of the aforementioned RealityOS registration, it had been expected that Apple might introduce its AR platform at WWDC 2022 in June, though that obviously didn’t come to pass.

More recently, reports have claimed that Apple will release its Reality headset some time in 2023.

You might like…

iPhone 14: Everything we know about the next iPhone so far

iPhone 14: Everything we know about the next iPhone so far

Hannah Davies 5 days ago
Best VR headset 2022: Our top picks for virtual reality

Best VR headset 2022: Our top picks for virtual reality

Ryan Jones 3 weeks ago
What is virtual reality?

What is virtual reality?

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.