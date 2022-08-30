Major hints dropped for Apple AR headset name

We appear to have received a major hint as to the name of the forthcoming Apple AR and VR headset, courtesy of a batch of trademark applications.

As spotted by Bloomberg reporter and reliable Apple tipster Mark Gurman, a number of trademark filings suggest that Apple is looking focus in on the word ‘Reality’ with its next major product category.

‘Reality One,’ ‘Reality Pro’ and ‘Reality Processor’ have all been spotted in applications filed in a number of countries, including the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica and Uruguay.

Apple itself isn’t directly associated with these trademark filings, with a company called Immersive Health Solutions LLC registering the trademarks. That’s not unusual, however, with the secretive tech giant routinely uses law firms and shell corporations to perform such procedural work on its behalf.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that Apple is planning to lead with the Reality branding. Back in May, another trademark filing revealed the RealityOS name, hinting at the name of its mixed reality platform.

Indeed, the company that registered that RealityOS name, Corporation Trust Co., is the same company that in turn registered Immersive Health Solutions LLC. This is Apple’s work, plain and not-so-simple.

Given the timing of the aforementioned RealityOS registration, it had been expected that Apple might introduce its AR platform at WWDC 2022 in June, though that obviously didn’t come to pass.

More recently, reports have claimed that Apple will release its Reality headset some time in 2023.