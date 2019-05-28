Major Apple iOS 13 details leak, days before WWDC

Less than a week before Apple is expected to reveal the iOS 13 operating system, screenshots purportedly showing some of the features rumoured to be on show at WWDC 2019.

The screenshots, published by 9to5Mac, show evidence of a system-wide dark mode, a new Reminders app and a new ‘Find My’ app that promises to unite Find My Phone and Find My Friends.

According to the report, the Dark Mode will be accessed with via the Settings application or through a shortcut in a one-tap Control Centre. Once enabled, the only visible change to the home screen appears to be darker shading around the dock.

One of the Dark Mode apps showcased within the screenshots is Music. From that we can see Apple is probably using a true black background with dark grey accents. As 9to5Mac points out, the dark mode will not only look great on an OLED display, but could also save users when it comes to battery life.

The company also looks set to debut a new Reminders app, showcased below on the iPad next to the Calendar app in split screen mode. The updated app will come to iOS 13 and macOS 10.15 according to the report. It features a sindbar showing boxes for Today”, “Scheduled”, “Flagged” and “All”.

Elsewhere there’s a new ‘Find My’ icon, which suggests the rumoured unification of the Find My Friends and Find My Phone apps. On iPad, this will feature a full screen map that shows all of the devices and people users are tracking/following.

Apple is almost certain to unveil the OS on Monday during WWDC. The company is also likely to show off the next versions of the operating systems for Mac computers, the Apple Watch and the Apple TV platforms. We’ll have full coverage from WWDC, join us for all the action and reaction, as it happens.