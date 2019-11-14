You can pin Spotify playlists to each room in your house with Magic Leap

We all know how annoying it is when you move from the kitchen to the living room and immediately feel the need to change the song that’s playing. The vibe has completely shifted and so must the music. We have now been blessed with an overly complex solution to this everyday problem: the new Spotify app on Magic Leap.

Magic Leap is an augmented reality startup. The company’s lightweight headsets already support a bunch of different “spatial computing experiences” and augmented apps but this appears to be the first music-specific app to have made it onto the device.

Using Spotify via the headset, users can pin artists, albums, playlists and tracks to specific locations in their house. This allows you to curate moods or soundscapes for each room; you could try keeping it upbeat in the living room and stick with soft jazz in the bedroom, for instance.

The Spotify menu is displayed via the headset in the real-world environment and appears in a user-friendly 3D interface. Pinning carefully chosen playlists to walls allows users to get creative with artwork. You can create a pretty striking collage just by pinning up select cover art.

In terms of audio delivery, the headset does come with its own speakers, but there’s also a jack that allows users to plug in their preferred headphones.

A nice little feature of this new Spotify app is that it takes advantage of Magic One’s Background Music Service API, meaning that you can switch between different apps in the headset and keep the music flowing.

There are, however, a couple of catches to be aware of, if you’re looking to enjoy this new experience. Firstly, this functionality is only available to Spotify Premium users. Then again, money probably isn’t a barrier if you can afford a Magic Leap headset, which start at $2295.

All-in-all, it’s a fairly pricey way to switch between songs.

