Magic Leap 2 AR goggles confirmed

It’s been confirmed that there will be a Magic Leap 2, after the AR headset company secured $500 million in funding.

Magic Leap CEO Peggy Johnson confirmed the news in a recent blog post, highlighting the “sudden and increasing need for advanced remote work technologies” that the past two years has brought about.

Johnson revealed that “our team has been working tirelessly to bring Magic Leap 2, our second-generation product, to market with general availability slated for 2022.”

The design of the Magic Leap 2 appears to be a considerable improvement on the Magic Leap One, which was – how can we put this delicately – a little dorky, to say the least.

According to Johnson, the Magic Leap 2 will be the smallest and lightest AR device built for enterprise adoption, and will feature design tweaks that make it “more immersive and even more comfortable”. This is with the stated goal of enabling all day, everyday use.

Meanwhile, all new optics will ensure that it boasts the largest field of view in the industry, while innovative dimming technology will mean that the Magic Leap 2 can be used in brightly lit settings.

We don’t have any firm details on internal specifications as yet, but we shouldn’t have long to wait on that front. Besides that 2022 release date, Johnson confirmed that an early access program was underway, with companies across the technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and defence industries already testing early units.

In related news, HTC recently announced the HTC Vive Flow as a refined media-focused VR headset. Together with persistent rumours that Apple is set to join the AR headset race, it seems we’re set for another concerted push to break AR and VR into the mainstream.