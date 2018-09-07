The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are launching on October 9

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will be officially unveiled in New York on October 9 − slightly later than previously expected.

The search giant has sent out invitations for an event called “Made by Google”, which is where it will launch a slew of new products, including its next-gen flagship smartphones. The event will kick off at 4pm UK time.

For the past two years, the Made By Google event has taken place on October 4, so at least the firm has given us one small surprise.

We already know nearly everything there is to know about the successors to the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL, thanks to an avalanche of extremely revealing leaks.

We’re almost certain that both models will feature a glass back for wireless charging, as well as dual front camera sensors and a single rear camera.

The larger, 6.7-inch model, meanwhile, is expected to feature a screen notch. The smaller, 5.4-inch Pixel 3, will not.

The Google Pixel Stand, a Google Assistant-equipped smart display that also functions as a wireless charging dock, is also expected to be unveiled at the event, possibly alongside new Google Home and Chromebook products.

Could there be a successor to the promising but ultimately extremely disappointing Google Pixel Buds too? We hope so.

One thing we’re not expecting, however, is a new Pixel Watch. Google recently killed off rumours of the company releasing a first-party Wear OS watch, saying that its partners are its main focus right now.

What features are you hoping to see on the new Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.