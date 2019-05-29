macOS Music and TV apps exposed – let’s hope WWDC is more exciting

For months it has been rumoured Apple is plotting to split the iTunes Mac app into Music and TV apps. Now we’ve got our first – albeit very underwhelming look – at how they may appear.

Just 24 hours after it published screenshots claiming to show the new iOS 13 dark mode, 9to5Mac has doubled down with screenshots allegedly taken from the next version of macOS, likely to be dubbed 10.15.

The screenshots offer a glimpse at the dedicated media apps, purportedly (and given the site’s record we have no reason to doubt it) shared by people involved in the development of the app.

Both of the apps, which are not populated by any content and thus makes them look rather boring, appear to follow iTunes’ lead in many respects. Both apps remain a similar interface with a sidebar for the main segments in the Music and TV apps, albeit a little more colourful than we’ve seen in iTunes in recent years.

The TV app also features tabs for Watch Now, Movies, TV Shows, Kids and Library judging by the screenshots released today. The launch of the TV app is like to open the door for the new Apple TV+ service and the Channels feature to arrive on the desktop, alongside iOS and tvOS.

Apple is highly likely to launch the new version of macOS during the WWDC keynote on Monday. As well as standalone TV and Music apps, Apple is likely to port a number of other iOS apps onto the desktop operation system.

After Stocks, News and Voice Memos were moved across with macOS 10.14 Mojave, Apple plans to let developers port iPad apps over to the Mac. We’re also expecting the company to enable iPad users to use their tablet as a second display, while Siri Shortcuts are also likely to make their way to the Mac.

We’ll have full coverage of WWDC when it commences on Monday at 6pm UK time. Join us, won’t you?