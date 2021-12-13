 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

macOS Monterey 12.1 adds SharePlay, Apple Music Voice Plan and fixes MBP charging

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

macOS Monterey 12.1 Features: Apple has launched the first major update for macOS Monterey, bringing the SharePlay ‘watch party’ feature and an important fix for MacBook Pro 2021 owners.

The update, which is available to download now (via Apple logo > About This Mac > Software Update), is headlined by the addition to FaceTime, which enables people to share in video, gaming and audio content together.

Dubbed SharePlay by Apple, when it was announced this summer, SharePlay was launched in iOS/iPadOS 15.1. The idea is to join friends on a Group FaceTime call, watch videos on compatible apps, listen to music together on Apple Music, or even participate in workouts on Apple Fitness Plus.

The update also resolves a strange issue being experienced by owners of the brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro computers which prevented charging when the lid was closed.

The update also introduces many of the features the company launched for iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 on Monday. Apple Music Voice Plan and the Communication Safety tools within the Messages app. The Digital Legacy feature, which enables users to bestow access to their iCloud account after they pass away.

The TV app now includes a Store tab that “lets you browse, buy, and rent movies and TV Shows all in one place,” while Hide My Email also arrives for the Mail app for iCloud Plus subscribers.

“macOS Monterey 12.1 adds SharePlay, an entirely new way to have shared experiences with family and friends in FaceTime,” Apple says in the release notes. “This update also includes the Apple Music Voice Plan, new safety features for children and parents in Messages, redesigned Memories in Photos, and other features and bug fixes for your Mac.”

Other bug fixes now include an unresponsive trackpad, or issues with external displays which “may not charge some MacBook Pro and MacBook Air computers when connected using Thunderbolt or USB-C.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
