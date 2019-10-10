macOS Catalina is causing Macs to stall mid-update – here’s how to fix it

Apple launched the latest macOS update on Monday but not everyone has been having an easy time installing it. Here’s how to fix a common problem that users are running into.

According to MacRumors, a number of Mac users have run into problems updating their iMacs and MacBooks to the latest Mac operating system, macOS Catalina.

Related: Best laptops

Reports are flooding in of updates freezing during the installation process with users unable to do anything to push the update to continue.

As you’d expect, bored Apple fans have taken to social media to air their frustrations about the stalled update. Some people have seen their OS update freeze for several hours on the “Setting Up Your Mac” page…

While others have watched their MacBook stumble while trying to estimate how much longer the update itself will take. Ironic.

That being said, if you managed to get as far as the ‘Setting Up Your Mac’ screen and have now found yourself a little stuck, there’s a straight forward fix. According to MacRumors’ readers, hitting restart is a surefire way to jerk your Mac back into action.

At this point in the Catalina installation process, you’re basically done with the download so you should be okay to nope out of the update screen and start your computer up again.

If you find your Mac seizing up on the setup page for more than half an hour, just hold down the power button until the screen goes black and then press it again to power the device back up again. You should be sent directly to the login screen, so you can continue the setup process from there.

Related: Over 200 apps aren’t compatible with macOS Catalina

It’s best not to interrupt the installation process any earlier in the game than the ‘Setting Up Your Mac’ screen because the software will still be in the process of downloading. Doing so could result in you having to go through the process all over again.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …