MacOS Catalina doesn’t like Twitter passwords with B, L, M, R or T – it’s a oody ighae

Twitter passwords can now be added to the litany of issues with MacOS Catalina since its launch. Users are currently unable to use certain letters in their passwords.

Always use your beloved cat named Barry as the basis for your passwords? Twitter on MacOS Catalina has inadvertently said: “No more!” – with the letters B, L, M, R or T currently unavailable to use.

The bug was revealed by Twitter in-house developer Nolan O’Brien, who also provided an explanation (via The Register):

Users have reported that – when they attempt to type any of the aforementioned letters – no input occurs.

In simple terms, the issue seems to be caused by B, L, M, R and T being shortcuts for actions on Twitter. For example, you can click T to compose a new tweet. A bug in this process is what is preventing the input.

You can watch the issue in full flow here:

Fear not, all is not lost if your password contains one of these cursed keys. To get around the problem you can type the letters elsewhere and copy them into the Twitter password box. We would – of course – advise you to copy in the letters separately rather than typing out your password somewhere insecure.

We have contacted Apple for comment and will update this piece if the company replies.

Earlier this month, users reported that their Mac was stalling mid-update when attempting to install macOS Catalina. As with the Twitter passwords issue, there was a workaround users could implement while they waited for the problem to be resolved.

While there have been plenty of stories about MacOS Catalina not quite being the smoothest of updates from Apple, the new desktop update does introduce some interesting additions.

A standout feature is Sidecar. Sidecar allows you to use an iPad as a second screen for your Mac – whether it’s to enhance multitasking capabilities or to utilise it as a graphics tablet along with an Apple Pencil.

