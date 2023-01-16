 large image

MacBook Pro with M2 Pro/Max could arrive on Tuesday

Chris Smith

Apple plans to announce brand new MacBook Pro laptops as soon as tomorrow, Tuesday January 17, according to an in-the-know Apple reporter.

In response to reports of unannounced MacBook Pro models hitting in a Canadian regulatory database on Monday (via MacRumors), Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said Apple has an announcement planned imminently.

He said Apple plans to brief the media before the week is out with an embargo, presumably on reviewing the product, lifting next Monday January 23.

Apple rarely releases products in January and February, with the company’s now-traditional March event usually marking its first new products of recent years.

The laptops mentioned could be the long-awaited M2 Pro or M2 Max chips with 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes last updated in October 2021. The regulatory filing, on the Canadian Radio Equipment List database was approved on January 11 and does speak of support for Wi-Fi 6E too.

We wouldn’t expect Apple to make a big deal about these new MacBooks, with the announcement likely to be in the form of a press released published on the Apple Newsroom blog.

Apple last updated the MacBook Pro at WWDC last summer, which only included the M2 chip for the 13-inch model. However, the larger display models are likely to feature enhanced version of those chips.

There could be bigger news in the MacBook realm before too long, with Apple reportedly planning to finally add touchscreens to its array of MacBook laptops, starting with the MacBook Pro before expanding to other models in the range.

