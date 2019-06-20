MacBook Pro models recalled over fire risk – how to check if you’re affected

Apple has issued a voluntary recall for some older MacBook Pro models, after admitting the batteries could pose a fire safety risk.

The company is asking customers who purchased a limited number of the mid-2015 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display models due to a perceived propensity for the battery to overheat. The company says it has voluntarily decided to replace the affected batteries for free.

Apple says the units were sold between September 2015 and February 2017, with the affected models identified by the product serial number. It is encouraging owners of the 15-inch MacBook Pro models purchased during that time period to check their serial number and input it into a Replacement Program website to check for eligibility.

Here’s how Apple is advising users to check:

First check to see which 15-inch MacBook Pro you have. Choose About This Mac from the Apple menu () in the upper-left corner of your screen. Confirm your model is “MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015).” If you have that model, enter your computer’s serial number below to see if it is eligible for this program.

If the laptop is one of those affected by the potential overheating, Apple is advising customers to stop using the MacBook immediately.

The user can find an Apple Authorised Service Provider, take it for service at an Apple Retail Store, or contact Apple Support to arrange a mail-in repair. The company warns that the service may take up to 2 weeks to be completed.

The replacement program comes amid an extended replacement program for long-suffering users of the MacBook’s butterfly keyboard that has been plagued by sticking keys right up until the current generation.

Apple also offered cheap battery replacements for the iPhone models following the controversy over CPU throttling to combat unexpected shutdowns of phones carrying older batteries. However, that wasn’t a safety issue.