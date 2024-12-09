MacBook Pro switch to OLED could carry a huge additional bonus

Apple is reportedly planning a small but significant change to future MacBook Pro displays that would dispel the unsightly notch.

As part of a potential (and previously mooted) switch to OLED displays for MacBook Pro models from the current mini-LED solution, Apple may replace the notch with a hole punch camera or a Dynamic Island-like alternative.

Apple has already removed the notch from its iPhone range in favour of a Dynamic Island that’s been turned into a software feature showing live information.

It’s possible Apple could adopt a similar stance with its flagship MacBook laptop when the reported new solution, tipped to launch in 2026, arrives on both 14-inch and 16-inch models.

The report from MacRumors is based on a report from a research firm called Omdia that is claiming to have seen a product roadmap. The roadmap refers to “rounded corner + notch cut” to a “rounded corner + hole cut” for the new models.

Such a move could restore the full access to the Menu bar on Mac laptops, which has been split by the notch housing the webcam for a few years now.

Elsewhere the report speaks of Apple adopting a hybrid OLED display that uses similar technology to the new iPad Pro M4 models revealed earlier this year. In our review of the iPad Pro M4, our reviewer explained this Tandem OLED tech and its benefits.

Our reviewer wrote: “To offset any brightness issues caused by the change in panel type, Apple has used two OLED displays layered over each other (this is called Tandem OLED) to push up the brightness levels as much as possible. SDR content can now hit 1000 nits, although you’ll typically be comfortably at around 500 nits in normal use.”

“The display on the iPad Pro M4 is a triumph. This is the first time we’ve seen OLED panels on an iPad and the result is a wonderful, HDR-capable canvas that fixes some of the issues with the Mini LED tech used before and finally brings parity to the whole Pro range.”