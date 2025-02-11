Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The wait for a MacBook Pro OLED could finally end next year

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has been reportedly working on launching MacBook models with OLED display for years now, but the finishing line could now be in sight.

The first MacBook Pro with an OLED display could arrive in 2026, according to a report offering insight into Samsung Display’s supply chain.

Word from South Korean website The Elec (via 9to5Mac) suggests it’ll be Samsung Display’s 8th generation OLED display that takes pride of place in this model.

The report says (translated): “Samsung Display IT 8th generation organic light-emitting diode (OLED) line (A6) will be completed in the first half of the year.

“Using the first plant, it plans to make a panel for Apple OLED MacBook Pro, which is expected to be released in 2026.”

That, potentially, is the good news. The bad news is reserved for MacBook Air fans. It won’t be until 2029 that Apple revamps the MacBook Air range with an OLED display, the report says.

The same update from The Elec (via MacRumors) does say there will be a more advanced LCD panel, also crafted by Samsung Display, fitted to a version of the ultra portable in the meantime.

It says there’ll be a transition to Oxide TFT technology, which could lead to sharper images, better battery life, improved pixel response times, more consistent brightness across the display, and smoother scrolling. That improved display could arrive within a MacBook Air around two years from now according to the report.

Another case for the iPad Pro?

Apple’s iPad Pro M4 is the closest you can get to a powerful MacBook Pro with an OLED display. The absence of an Apple laptop boasting the advanced display technology – probably for another 12 months at least – may convince some users to break from the MacBook range in favour of a more mobile solution, accompanied by the firm’s highly capable keyboard attachments.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

