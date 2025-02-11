The wait for a MacBook Pro OLED could finally end next year

Apple has been reportedly working on launching MacBook models with OLED display for years now, but the finishing line could now be in sight.

The first MacBook Pro with an OLED display could arrive in 2026, according to a report offering insight into Samsung Display’s supply chain.

Pixel 8 for just £399 At just £399, the Pixel 8 has become the only phone to buy as your next upgrade, offering unbelievable value for money that destroys the competition. Amazon

Was £699

Now just £399 View Deal

Word from South Korean website The Elec (via 9to5Mac) suggests it’ll be Samsung Display’s 8th generation OLED display that takes pride of place in this model.

The report says (translated): “Samsung Display IT 8th generation organic light-emitting diode (OLED) line (A6) will be completed in the first half of the year.

“Using the first plant, it plans to make a panel for Apple OLED MacBook Pro, which is expected to be released in 2026.”

That, potentially, is the good news. The bad news is reserved for MacBook Air fans. It won’t be until 2029 that Apple revamps the MacBook Air range with an OLED display, the report says.

The same update from The Elec (via MacRumors) does say there will be a more advanced LCD panel, also crafted by Samsung Display, fitted to a version of the ultra portable in the meantime.

It says there’ll be a transition to Oxide TFT technology, which could lead to sharper images, better battery life, improved pixel response times, more consistent brightness across the display, and smoother scrolling. That improved display could arrive within a MacBook Air around two years from now according to the report.