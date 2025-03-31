:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

MacBook Pro 2026 to boast display tech rumoured for a decade?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is planning to “overhaul” its MacBook Pro product line next year, according to a new report, with some major upgrades over the current design in the works.

Over the weekend, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reaffirmed the prospect of a first major revamp of its best MacBook in years headlined by a switch to OLED displays.

The advanced OLED display tech has been rumoured for almost a decade, but has never materialised on one of Apple’s flagship notebooks.

However, with the iPad Pro getting an OLED display for the M4 version that arrived last year, the possibility of the MacBook receiving similar treatment seems greater than ever. Recent reports have suggested Apple will deploy the same Tandem OLED that appeared within the iPad Pro. For this configuration, Apple uses a pair of displays layered over each other to push up the brightness levels.

Beyond the OLED display. Gurman says the device will be thinner on the 2026 MacBook Pro, while it’s also expected to rock an M6 series of chips.

Considering the M5 options aren’t even around yet, it’s difficult to speculate on what performance leaps Apple would be able to achieve with a sixth-generation series of M-Series Apple Silicon processors.

2025’s MacBook Pro may be one to skip

With Apple yet to show its hand with 2025 versions of the MacBook Pro, it’s already seems like this might be a generation to skip with a bigger overhaul on the horizon for next year.

For users on an M1 MacBook Pro or earlier, it might be a challenge to hold on another year to 18 months for the sleeker-looking MacBook Pro with OLED.

Interestingly, searching back through the Trusted Reviews archives, I found these concepts of a MacBook Pro ‘of the future’ from 2016. It had an OLED screen (with touch capabilities) as well as a version of the Touch Bar that has since been and gone.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

