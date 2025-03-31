MacBook Pro 2026 to boast display tech rumoured for a decade?

Apple is planning to “overhaul” its MacBook Pro product line next year, according to a new report, with some major upgrades over the current design in the works.

Over the weekend, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reaffirmed the prospect of a first major revamp of its best MacBook in years headlined by a switch to OLED displays.

Take the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 (2024) home for just £399 The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 (2024) has dropped to just £399.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale. Shop today before this offer ends to save 47% compared to the laptop’s £748.99 RRP. Amazon

Was £748.99

Now £399 View Deal

The advanced OLED display tech has been rumoured for almost a decade, but has never materialised on one of Apple’s flagship notebooks.

However, with the iPad Pro getting an OLED display for the M4 version that arrived last year, the possibility of the MacBook receiving similar treatment seems greater than ever. Recent reports have suggested Apple will deploy the same Tandem OLED that appeared within the iPad Pro. For this configuration, Apple uses a pair of displays layered over each other to push up the brightness levels.

Beyond the OLED display. Gurman says the device will be thinner on the 2026 MacBook Pro, while it’s also expected to rock an M6 series of chips.

Considering the M5 options aren’t even around yet, it’s difficult to speculate on what performance leaps Apple would be able to achieve with a sixth-generation series of M-Series Apple Silicon processors.