 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

MacBook Pro M2 is a downgrade on the M1 in one significant way

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple’s brand new MacBook Pro M2 delivers the company’s newest homegrown processors, bringing significant CPU and GPU improvements. However, some of those improvements may be undermined by much slower SSD storage.

YouTubers delving into the new notebook have discovered that the read and write speeds of the 256GB SSD within the base-model MacBook Pro M2 are up to 50% slower than the M1 predecessor.

The curious YouTubers from Max Tech and Created Tech (via MacRumours) cracked open the new MacBook Pro 13-inch and found the read speed is 50% slower and the write speed is 30% slower.

Max Tech shared the following data points:

  • 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1/256GB) Read Speed: 2,900
  • 13-inch MacBook Pro (M2/256GB) Read Speed: 1,446
  • 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1/256GB) Write Speed: 2,215
  • 13-inch MacBook Pro (M2/256GB) Write Speed: 1,463

The YouTubers have concluded the NAND flash configuration within the SSD on the new MacBook Pro M2 is responsible. Apparently, the new version only has one 256GB NAND flash chip, while the M1 version was equipped with a pair of 128GB chips. The ability to use the two NAND chips simultaneously allows faster speeds to be achieved, which would explain the shortcoming.

Overall, it means MacBook Pro users opting for this base model will sacrifice some SSD performance in exchange for the M2’s benefits over the M1. It might be felt when opening apps or transferring data and isn’t necessarily something we’d generally associated with a newer version of a Pro model.

The higher-end devices in the range do not appear to be affected by the same issue.

Have you grabbed one of the new MacBook Pro M2 models yet? Have you noticed a drop off in read and write speeds? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

13-inch MacBook Pro M2: Everything you need to know

13-inch MacBook Pro M2: Everything you need to know

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
MacBook Air M2 vs 13-inch MacBook Pro M2: What’s the difference?

MacBook Air M2 vs 13-inch MacBook Pro M2: What’s the difference?

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
Apple M1 vs Apple M2: What’s the difference?

Apple M1 vs Apple M2: What’s the difference?

Ryan Jones 3 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.