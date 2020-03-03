Apple all-in on Mini-LED for 2020 MacBook Pro and iPad models – report

Apple has once again been tipped to bring the next-generation Mini-LED display technology to many of its iPad and MacBook Pro models.

According to the noted tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is planning to launch up to six products containing the panels this year alone (via 9to5Mac). One of them will be the rumoured MacBook Pro with a 14.1-inch screen.

It’s said to be replacing the 13-inch model, while also bringing the benefit of the scissor-switch Magic Keyboard. That keyboard arrived to replace the much-maligned butterfly keyboard on the 2019 MacBook Pro, with Apple finally giving up the ghost after failing to resolve issues with sticking keys across multiple generations.

Elsewhere, Kuo reckons there’ll be a new version of that 16-inch MacBook Pro, with the new display technology on board.

In terms of the iPad Pro, there’ll new 12.9-inch model rocking the Mini-LED technology and, somewhat surprisingly, an iPad mini and a standard 10.2-inch iPad, according to Kuo.

We might have expected Apple to reserve a game-changing new display technology for its higher-end iPad, rather than bringing it aboard for all new tablet buyers. Apple used its Retina display to hawk higher-end products for quite some time before making it a standard feature on lower-end devices like the MacBook Air for example.

What’s interesting is that the Apple Watch isn’t mentioned here among the devices set for a Mini-LED upgrade. The first rumours we heard of Apple’s plans to adopt the tech were in relation to the wearable device and the ability to lessen the thickness of the body.

The presence of Mini-LED displays is expected to enable Apple to create thinner and lighter devices, while maintaining the ability to reproduce colour and contrast accurately. The proliferation of the Mini-LED could see over 10,000 LEDs used within the displays. For context, the Mac Pro Display XDR has 578.

