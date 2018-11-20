The best MacBook Pro deal ever is this epic £590 Black Friday price slash

It’s rare to find discounts on Apple products, but Black Friday is one such opportunity, as evidenced by this amazing MacBook Pro deal which sees you save a whopping £590 on what’s arguably the best laptop around.

You’ll need to act fast, though, as Laptops Direct deals have a tendency to fly out – and we can’t see this one being an exception.

MacBook Pro Black Friday Deal Apple MacBook Pro Core i7 2.6GHz 256GB 15 Inch Laptop Space Grey The MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops on the market, and with a whopping £590 off this Black Friday – it's a winner on all fronts.

For just £1700, you can now bag a top-specced MacBook Pro that features an Intel Core i7 processor (2.6GHz) alongside 256GB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM – a configuration that will prove more than ample for most people’s needs, and please power users at the same time. You also get a stunning 15-inch screen to enjoy content on, too, and this MacBook Pro model features Apple’s incredible Touch Bar.

Normally priced at £2290, it can be had now with a Black Friday bargain discount of £590 – honestly, as a good a price cut as we’ve seen on a MacBook.

For more great deals, check out our Black Friday deals UK guide, where you’ll find everything from TVs and soundbars to headphones and kitchen kit at the best prices you’ll see all year.

