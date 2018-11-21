This Apple MacBook Pro (2018) Black Friday Deal Saves You Over £250

When it comes to Black Friday deals, offers on new Apple hardware are few and far between, but this discounted 15-inch MacBook Pro 2018 deal from eBuyer is worth your attention.

The deal simply sees you saving nearly £260 on the standard eBuyer price of £2666.38, which itself is slightly cheaper than the standard RRP anyway.

For your money, you’ll get a 15-inch MacBook Pro 2018 (serial no. MR972B/A) which comes with a six-core Intel Core i7 CPU, with a base clock of 2.6GHz (supporting boosts up to 4.3GHz) a 512GB SSD, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and an AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU with 4GB of vRAM.

While that’s still at the higher end of the price spectrum, that’s a decent saving; if you were on the fence about picking up a new MacBook Pro 2018, snap this offer up now before it’s gone.

Laptops from new MacBook Pro 2018 range boast some of the best (if not the best) displays we’ve seen on any other device this year, offering excellent colour fidelity, gamut coverage and the True Tone mode, which sees screen colour temperature dynamically adjust based on the ambient light, so it’s easier on your eyes wherever you’re working.

On top of that, overall performance is solid, with read and write speeds on par with, if not above those of similarly specced and priced Windows performance laptops.

In our review of the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2018 counterpart, we said: “The MacBook Pro 2018’s powerful display and top performance make it a perfect choice for creative types.”

