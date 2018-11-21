This Apple MacBook Pro (2018) Black Friday Deal Saves You Over £250

When it comes to Black Friday deals, offers on new Apple hardware are few and far between, but this discounted 15-inch MacBook Pro 2018 deal from eBuyer is worth your attention.
The deal simply sees you saving nearly £260 on the standard eBuyer price of £2666.38, which itself is slightly cheaper than the standard RRP anyway.
Ebuyer Best MacBook Deals
Apple MacBook Pro 2018 (15.4-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel 8th gen Core i7, 512GB SSD)
Apple MacBook Pro 2018 (15.4-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel 8th gen Core i7, 512GB SSD)
This great deal sees you saving over £250 on a new MacBook Pro from Apple's 2018 line up. This version comes with 16GB of fast DDR4 RAM and an AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU, for enhanced graphics.
For your money, you’ll get a 15-inch MacBook Pro 2018 (serial no. MR972B/A) which comes with a six-core Intel Core i7 CPU, with a base clock of 2.6GHz (supporting boosts up to 4.3GHz) a 512GB SSD, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and an AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU with 4GB of vRAM.
While that’s still at the higher end of the price spectrum, that’s a decent saving; if you were on the fence about picking up a new MacBook Pro 2018, snap this offer up now before it’s gone.
Laptops from new MacBook Pro 2018 range boast some of the best (if not the best) displays we’ve seen on any other device this year, offering excellent colour fidelity, gamut coverage and the True Tone mode, which sees screen colour temperature dynamically adjust based on the ambient light, so it’s easier on your eyes wherever you’re working.
On top of that, overall performance is solid, with read and write speeds on par with, if not above those of similarly specced and priced Windows performance laptops.
Ebuyer Best MacBook Deals
Apple MacBook Pro 2018 (15.4-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel 8th gen Core i7, 512GB SSD)
Apple MacBook Pro 2018 (15.4-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel 8th gen Core i7, 512GB SSD)
This great deal sees you saving over £250 on a new MacBook Pro from Apple's 2018 line up. This version comes with 16GB of fast DDR4 RAM and an AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU, for enhanced graphics.
In our review of the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2018 counterpart, we said: “The MacBook Pro 2018’s powerful display and top performance make it a perfect choice for creative types.”
More Black Friday content
- Amazon Black Friday
- Argos Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Currys PC World Black Friday
- Black Friday Laptop Deals
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
The 4K-capable Fire TV Stick now cheap as chips and a great upgrade for your TV.
Huawei Band 2 Pro Fitness Wristband Activity Tracker - Black (Built-in GPS, Up to 21 days usage)
Huawei Band 2 Pro Fitness Wristband Activity Tracker - Black (Built-in GPS, Up to 21 days usage)
A great Christmas present. A GPS fitness tracker for this price is an absolute steal.
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm (Use code N77PP)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm (Use code N77PP)
A massive saving on the Series 3 Apple Watch if you opt for Buy Now, Pay Later to save a further £50.
Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4GB of data (use code OMD15)
Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4GB of data (use code OMD15)
A ridiculously good contract deal for the Galaxy S9 with a TCO of just £622.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.