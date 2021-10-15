MacBook Pro 2021 could prompt staggering upgrade spree – analyst

The release of the Apple MacBook Pro 2021 release could see a third of owners of current models rush to upgrade to the latest laptop, according to an analyst.

Apple is set to unleash the long-awaited M1X-powered MacBook Pro during the Unleashed event this coming Monday, which will prompt at least 30% to splash out on a new professionally-specced laptop.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ive says the MBP 2021 is likely to be a “game changer” for the time-tested high-end laptop range, which is set to arrive in 14-inch and 16-inch options.

In a company report, he writes: “The star of the show at the event will be the new M1X- powered MacBook Pros with 14-inch and 16-inch models. The new MacBook Pros are expected to feature a mini-LED display, an HDMI port, MagSafe for charging, among other new feature.”

“The proprietary M1X processor is the foundational part of this MacBook and ultimately we believe will be a game changer that will convert 30%+ of current MacBook users to upgrade over the next year catalysing growth on this hardware segment.”

If that prediction comes to fruition, it would represent a staggering boost for Apple’s Mac hardware division, which has already been buoyed by the arrival of Apple Silicon models, replacing the Intel devices.

The M1X processor is likely to supercharge the range. It’s expected to be a ‘Pro’ variant of the existing M1 chip, features the same first-generation Apple Silicon architecture, boosted by additional CPU and GPU cores.

The addition of iPad Pro-like mini LED panels with a 120Hz refresh rate could also be an excellent upgrade for creatives working in video and audio editing. The return of MagSafe charging, as has been rumoured would also be a nice boost for purists.

Will you be buying the new MacBook Pro 2021 before the end of the year? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.