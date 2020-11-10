New 13-inch MacBook Pro revealed with Apple M1 chip

Apple has confirmed that the 13-inch MacBook Pro will be getting an Apple Silicon refresh, becoming one of the very first laptops to feature the new M1 processor.

The M1 processor uses Arm architecture, which means it has significantly better power efficiency than typical Intel Core chips. Apple claims the new M1 processor allows the 13-inch MacBook Pro to last up to 17 hours in video playback and up to 20 hours when surfing the web, which is the best stamina ever seen in an Apple laptop.

The new 8-core M1 chip also sees a substantially better performance than its Intel twin, with Apple claiming 2.8x faster speeds. Even more impressively, the integrated 8-core GPU is said to be a whopping 5x faster, allowing a better performance for the likes of video editing, coding and gaming via Apple Arcade.

Apple has also reiterated that the move to Arm architecture will mean developers will have an easier time offering cross support between iOS and macOS devices. This means the new MacBook Pro will gain access to a wider pool of Apple applications than previous Macs.

Sadly the design hasn’t been altered, so it’s still got the same 13-inch Retina screen and Magic Keyboard as the Intel model that launched earlier this year. Many were hoping the bezel would have been slimmed down, potentially pushing the screen size down to 12-inch, but this doesn’t seem to be the case. Apple revealed that the new MacBook Pro will weigh 1.4kg and

Wi-Fi 6 was at least confirmed to be supported, which means you can get consistent and speedy network speeds when connected to a compatible router. The MacBook Pro will also see two Thunderbolt ports with USB 4 support.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is available to order right now, with prices starting at £1299.

