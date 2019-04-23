Apple is finally making it easier to get your dodgy MacBook keyboard fixed

My 12-inch MacBook has a dodgy keyboard. I’ve suffered from the well-publicised sticky keys issue on the firm’s butterfly keyboards for months, but haven’t gotten it fixed yet.

Why not, you ask? It would fall under the Repair Program the company initiated following innumerable complaints, so it wouldn’t cost me anything. Even if it didn’t, I have Apple Care to help.

Well, it’s because running the gauntlet of the sticky space bar striking at any moment is still preferable to giving up my machine for days on end while Apple sends it away to be fixed.

However, that might be able to change, judging by reports suggesting Apple is planning to buck up its ideas in this arena. MacRumors has obtained an internal memo purportedly shared with Apple Store employees explaining that keyboard repair will now be completed at Apple Store locations exclusively, with the promise of a next-day turnaround.

The memo says the repairs should be “prioritised” and explains that stores have been furnished with additional parts in order to ensure there are plenty in stock. It states:

Most keyboard-related repairs will be required to be completed in store until further notice. Additional service parts have been shipped to stores to support the increased volume. These repairs should be prioritized to provide next-day turnaround time. When completing the repair, have the appropriate service guide open and carefully follow all repair steps.

Just last month Apple took the rare step of apologising to MacBook users for the persistent issues with the butterfly keyboards. The company had claimed it had cleared up issues with the keyboard when the third-gen version launched with new MacBooks last summer. However, many users of those models are still experiencing the issues.

“We are aware that a small number of users are having issues with their third-generation butterfly keyboard and for that we are sorry,” an Apple spokesperson said. “The vast majority of Mac notebook customers are having a positive experience with the new keyboard.”

Are you a long-suffering MacBook user avoiding a repair because of the time it would take to get your Mac back to you? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.