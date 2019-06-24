Apple will reportedly launch refreshed upgrades for both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops this September.

Forbes reports IHS Markit analyst Jeff Lin said Apple will be updating the MacBook Air with a faster processor. While there’s no word on what this new faster processor will be, Apple is likely to use Intel’s 9th Generation H series Intel Core offerings.

Related: Best Laptops 2019

Lin also suggests the base model 13-inch MacBook Pro, which doesn’t flaunt a Touch Bar, will see a similar CPU refresh in September. This makes a lot of sense when you consider the 15-inch MacBook Pro was treated to an Intel Core i9-9980HK processor upgrade back in May 2019.

It’s not just a CPU boost these new MacBook Air laptops will benefit from – they will see the new MacOS Catalina installed too. Some of the new features Apple’s latest operating system brings to the table include the capability to use your iPad as a second display and the introduction of streamlined apps that will replace the clunky and outdated iTunes.

Related: MacOS Catalina

None of this is a major surprise, as manufacturers are frequently updating laptops with the latest mobile processors and software. More of a shock is Jeff Lin’s claim that the MacBook Pro will be getting a brand new model, with a touted 16-inch version becoming the largest in the current lineup.

Forbes reports the IHS Markit data anticipates the rumoured 16-inch MacBook Pro screen will boast a 3072 x 1920 LCD display. If true, this means Apple is still reluctant to make the move to OLED, despite the likes of Dell and HP embracing the technology.

Could this rumoured 16-inch MacBook Pro be real? We certainly wouldn’t rule it out, as Apple has a habit of giving its computers minor upgrades. That said, we don’t really think there’s a high demand for such a product when there’s already a 15.4-inch MacBook Pro available to buy. Regardless, we’re sure to find out come September.

Are you excited by the upcoming MacBook Air and MacBook Pro upgrades? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter