There is a way to tell the MacBook Air M4 apart – bet you don’t notice

Apple updated its MacBook Air with the latest M4 processors this week but to the naked eye you’d be doing very well to spot the difference beyond the new Sky Blue hue.

Apple retained the same design as the MacBook Air M2 and the MacBook Air M3, but eagle-eyed onlookers have noticed the tiniest imaginable change to the device. Did you see it? Then have yourself a goldfish.

9to5Mac points out Apple has made the subtlest of changes to the keyboard; namely the mute key. Instead of a key showing an icon with a plain speaker, Apple is now striking through it with a diagonal line to indicate no sound.

As the report points out, it isn’t some kind of misprint because Apple is using the same icon on the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Air M3 models.

Elsewhere though the design remains indistinguishable from the M2 and M3 models, aside from the new uplifting colour. And there’s nothing wrong with that. The design is just three years old now and it is a huge improvement on the M1, which kept the sloping MacBook Air design the range had more-or-less rocked since its inception in 2009.

Really, the device will be aimed at those upgrading from the M1 or earlier because, as good as the M4 chip really is, the M2 remains a very solid and capable machine with a really robust design, good screen and Apple Intelligence on board. For most people buying a fresh laptop, the MacBook Air M4 is likely to be the best MacBook to splash out on.