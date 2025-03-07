Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

There is a way to tell the MacBook Air M4 apart – bet you don’t notice

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple updated its MacBook Air with the latest M4 processors this week but to the naked eye you’d be doing very well to spot the difference beyond the new Sky Blue hue.

Apple retained the same design as the MacBook Air M2 and the MacBook Air M3, but eagle-eyed onlookers have noticed the tiniest imaginable change to the device. Did you see it? Then have yourself a goldfish.

Epic deal on the Mac Studio M1 Ultra

Epic deal on the Mac Studio M1 Ultra

Originally sold for £3999 at launch, the Mac Studio M1 Ultra can now be bought refurbished for more than half that price, making it a bargain for professionals in need of a powerful Apple workstation.

  • Hoxton Macs
  • ‘Excellent’ condition
  • Just £1995
View Deal

9to5Mac points out Apple has made the subtlest of changes to the keyboard; namely the mute key. Instead of a key showing an icon with a plain speaker, Apple is now striking through it with a diagonal line to indicate no sound.

As the report points out, it isn’t some kind of misprint because Apple is using the same icon on the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Air M3 models.

Elsewhere though the design remains indistinguishable from the M2 and M3 models, aside from the new uplifting colour. And there’s nothing wrong with that. The design is just three years old now and it is a huge improvement on the M1, which kept the sloping MacBook Air design the range had more-or-less rocked since its inception in 2009.

Really, the device will be aimed at those upgrading from the M1 or earlier because, as good as the M4 chip really is, the M2 remains a very solid and capable machine with a really robust design, good screen and Apple Intelligence on board. For most people buying a fresh laptop, the MacBook Air M4 is likely to be the best MacBook to splash out on.

This has made someone at Apple happy

Of course, it makes sense, but it’s always interesting to imagine the thought process behind these things. Why now? Who suggested it? How long have they been banging on about it for? Is this a huge win for them? Will they be cracking out the champers this weekend?

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Apple MacBook Air M4 vs Pro M4: The key differences explained

Apple MacBook Air M4 vs Pro M4: The key differences explained

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Apple MacBook Air M4 vs M3: 5 big differences

Apple MacBook Air M4 vs M3: 5 big differences

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Apple MacBook Air M4 release date, price and everything you need to know

Apple MacBook Air M4 release date, price and everything you need to know

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access