$200 off the latest MacBook Air is the back-to-school deal you seek

Apple’s latest MacBook Air laptop is its best yet. It introduces a Touch ID sensor, a refreshed design with thinner bezels, a force touch trackpad and 12-hours of battery life.

The best news of the day is you can currently get the device, released in May 2019, for $200 off at Best Buy in the United States, bringing the price of the laptop down to $899.99.

The retail price is $1,099 so if you’re in the market for the perfect back-to-school Mac, this deal represents one hell of a bargain.

The model features 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processors, 8GB RAM, a pair of Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports and 128GB of SSD storage. There’s also a 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone tech and it’s also the first MacBook Air ever to rock a fingerprint sensor.

Heck, Apple likes the new MacBook Air so much it has discontinued the 12-inch Retina MacBook model that was supposed to succeed it.

In our review of the MacBook Air 2019, we afforded the device a 4/5 star rating, calling it a substantial upgrade over its predecessors.

Our reviewer Thomas Deehan wrote: “If you’ve been waiting patiently for an upgrade to the MacBook Air, then it’s no contest – this is a significant update that hugely improves on the softly-softly iterations we’ve seen over the past few years.

“The chunky bezels and low-res screens are gone, replaced by a much slimmer, smoother machine with a high-resolution Retina Display panel.

“In many ways, the MacBook Air 2018 represents a less expensive way to get a semblance of the MacBook Pro experience. There are a lot of shared key features: the Retina Display resolution, extra security thanks to the T2 chip, Touch ID for easy and more secure unlocking, ports supporting the Thunderbolt 3 standard and third-gen butterfly switched keys.”

So, with $200 off the MacBook Air in the United States, you’ll struggle to find a better deal on a Mac laptop as the new school year kicks off.

