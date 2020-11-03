MacBook Air and MacBook Pro will be first Apple Silicon Macs – report

The first Mac computers running on Apple Silicon processors will be versions of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, according to a reliable Apple reporter.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes the MacBook laptops will be announced during next week’s One More Thing event, which has been convened to bring down the curtain on the new era of Apple computing.

The sources say Apple is ramping up production of three new models, the 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops and the 13-inch MacBook Air. They, the report says, will be the first Apple computers without Intel processors since 2006.

For months, speculation has pointed towards a revamped 12-inch Retina MacBook as the first product of the Apple Silicon era. However, today’s report from the peerless Gurman makes no mention of that.

Apple had previously promised the first Macs to run the new architecture would be launched before the end of 2020. During the company’s earning’s call last week, CEO Tim Cook reaffirmed: “without giving away too much, I can tell you that this year has a few more exciting things in store” for the Mac line.

Apple has promised its entire line-up of computers, including desktops like the iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro and Mac mini will also be overhauled with Apple Silicon by the end of 2022.

Support for Intel Macs will continue through macOS updates updates for years to come, but Apple is keen to point out Macs running on the ARM-based processors will offer the best experience moving forward.

The first of these Macs will be based on the A14 processor that Apple includes in its latest iPhone and iPad mobile devices. This synergy will see an unprecedented interoperability of apps across the ecosystem.

The November 10 stream will commence at 10:00 local time at Apple Park, in Cupertino. That’s 6:00pm UK time and we’ll be covering the event live, with all the announcements as they happen.

