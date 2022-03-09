Mac Studio M1 Ultra is 2lbs heavier than M1 Max version – here’s why

When it comes to the new Mac Studio, the huge price disparity isn’t the only major difference between the models running the new M1 Ultra chip and the existing M1 Max.

Following the launch of the Mac mini and Mac Pro offspring at the Peek Performance event, the spec sheet for both models revealed a startling contrast.

The M1 Ultra version of the Mac Studio is a full two pounds heavier than the M1 Max based model. The higher end model is 7.9 pounds, while the M1 Max version is 5.9 pounds, according to the tech specs outlined on Apple’s own website.

Could the new Ultra chip itself, which uses Apple’s new UltraFusion technology to effectively pair two M1 Max chips, really be carrying that much additional weight? Or was it due to requiring a larger power supply to keep things running smoothly?

Well, no. Apple has explained that, despite both models possessing the same power supply, the M1 Ultra chip has a different heatsink module than its counterpart. It basically comes down to the density of copper.

A spokesperson told The Verge: “They have the same 370W power supply. The additional weight is due to M1 Ultra having a larger copper thermal module, whereas M1 Max has an aluminium heatsink.”

The Mac Studio is one of the most interesting Mac products in many years and shows Apple is all about catering to its power users once again. It also shows the potential of the Apple Silicon architecture to seriously reduce the physical footprint of such a powerhouse of a device.

Both the M1 Ultra and M1 Max models are available to pre-order from 3999/£3999. and $1999/£1999 respectively, with delivery expected from March 18. Many folks will seek to pair it with the new Apple Studio Display, an advanced 27-inch 5K monitor with a Centre Stage webcam.