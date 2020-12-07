Mac Pro with 32-core Apple processors will be ‘half the size’ – report

Apple is reportedly working on a high-end Mac Pro that’s powered by its Apple Silicon processors and will be half the size of the current model.

A new Bloomberg report says the new Mac Pro will be powered by a 32-core processor, likely to be a later version of the M1 processor sitting within the new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac mini.

According to the report from the reliable Marc Gurman, Apple plans the to roll out the dinkier Mac Pro model in 2022, but in the meantime, a new version containing the 32-core processor could come before the end of next year.

The sources familiar with the matter said Apple is “working on several successors to the M1 custom chip, Apple’s first Mac main processor that debuted in November. If they live up to expectations, they will significantly outpace the performance of the latest machines running Intel chips.”

The news will doubtless please long time fans of the Mac Pro line, which is developed for Apple’s power users, but hasn’t received as much attention from the company as many hoped down the years. The last upgrade came in 2019, which debuted the infamous cheese grater design, but brought massive power benefits.

As we reported earlier today, the company is already at work on the next series of custom ARM-based chips with new versions of the MacBook Pro and iMac coming as soon as the spring of next year.

Apple has pledged to fit all of its Mac products with Apple Silicon processors by the end of 2022, as it phases out the Intel-based Macs. Apple will continue to support those computers for years to come through macOS updates, but the optimal experience will be available only through the homegrown architecture.

