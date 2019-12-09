The Mac Pro will be available to order tomorrow

Apple has long promised the updated Mac Pro would be a 2019 product, and with only 23 days left in the year, time is running out. So it’s unsurprising that Apple has reportedly been notifying customers that both the Mac Pro and the accompanying Pro Display XDR will be available to order from Tuesday December 10.

The word comes from YouTuber MKBHD, who tweeted the email Apple sent out. It’s pretty unambiguous as you can see.

Related: Best MacBook

What the note doesn’t say is anything about pricing or customisation options. But given we already know that the base model with an eight-core Xeon processor, 32GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and a Radeon Pro 580X graphics card will cost $5999 (~£4557), it’s going to get very expensive, very fast.

The Pro Display XDR isn’t cheap either. Starting at $4999 (~£3797), you can pay an extra $1000 (total: ~£4557) for one with nano-texture coating to reduce glare. With an extra $999 (~£759) for the optional stand, you’re looking at a device that’s very much aimed at art and video making professionals with money to spare.

Related: Best monitor

Aside from Apple’s assurances that the Mac Pro would be a 2019 product, there were other reasons to believe it wouldn’t be allowed to slip into 2020. Not only was it granted FCC approval back in October, but it already seems to have found its way into the hands of prominent creatives – not least the DJ Calvin Harris, who recently featured it in an Instagram story.

It looks like you’ll be able to copy him soon, if you have the money. Here’s hoping that Apple is feeling generous with its $ to £ conversions this month…

What do you think of the Mac Pro’s specs and look? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.

Alan was Deputy Editor of Alphr.com, senior Editor at Mediablaze and a Producer at Mousebreaker, and has freelanced widely for The New Statesman, CNET and Pocket Gamer. Alan currently writes news for …