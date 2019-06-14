The Mac Pro just got a key update that’ll be music to creatives’ ears

Apple has rolled out a key update to its popular Logic Pro X music production software bespoke designed to help creatives take advantage of its spiffy new Mac Pro’s improved hardware.

The features are part of the latest Version 10.4.5 of Logic Pro X and are designed to help professional users create giant arrangements on the new Mac Pro 2019.

The key updates include:

Support up to 56 processing threads.

Increasing the available track and channel count to 1,000 audio tracks and 1,000 software instrument tracks.

Support for 1,000 auxiliary channel strips, 1,000 external MIDI tracks and 12 sends per channel strip.

The ability to run up to five times more real-time plug-ins.

Improvements to the Mixer and Event List to help users working on projects with numerous Flex Time edits.

Related: Best desktop PC

For non-techies these won’t mean much, but the gist is that the updates will let composers create bigger, more complex arrangements that were previously impossible due to the technical limitations of older Mac Pros and workstations hardware.

The new Mac Pro was unveiled at WWDC 2019 and is listed by Apple as “its most powerful” computer to date. The new Mac Pro features a completely new, slightly cheese grater-esque, design and completely reworked components.

The base model features an octa-core Intel Xeon processor, 32GB of RAM, a Radeon Pro 580X graphics card and a 256GB SSD. You can upgrade pretty much every part of the Mac Pro to further improve performance.

Related: Best GPU

We haven’t had a chance to put the new Mac Pro 2019 through its paces yet, but its already got some pretty impressive accolades from big name composers.

Stuart Price, producer and mixer for The Killers, Madonna, Coldplay and Seal, said the combo of the new logic and Mac Pro will let him create compositions that were previously impossible.

“Sometimes, a producer will subconsciously avoid exploring certain creative ideas because they think their hardware and software might hold them back. Logic Pro X 10.4.5 and the new Mac Pro are going to lift those limitations,” he said.

“In addition to the dramatically increased track count, there are a lot of little things in the new version of Logic that really add up. It’s great seeing Apple’s commitment to delivering these high performance tools for pros.”